A judge is considering their request following a hearing.
Insurgents seeking new leadership are aligned with Alabama’s only Democratic statewide officeholder, Sen. Doug Jones. Jones says he’s supporting state Rep. Chris England for chair.
Perez’s statement says Alabama likely won’t get to send representatives to the Democratic National Convention next year without changes approved by the national party.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD