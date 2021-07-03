There are debatable issues around the broad question of voting rights and procedures. There are questions about how much restrictive laws actually reduce voter turnout — or how much expansive laws expand it. Democrats have long opposed most voter identification laws, but when Manchin included one in his proposal, albeit one that allowed for alternative forms of identification such as utility bills, many in his party got behind it. Republicans still weren’t willing to give the Manchin proposal consideration, suggesting that in this charged environment, there is no space for real debate.