Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel, and other armed forces to the Solomons “to assist in maintaining social order” and for a variety of other reasons. It could also send ships to the islands for stopovers and to replenish supplies.

The draft agreement stipulates that China would need to sign off on any information that’s released about joint security arrangements, including at media briefings.

Anna Powles, a senior lecturer in international security at New Zealand’s Massey University, said Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. would all be “very concerned” about the draft agreement, which was ambitious on China’s part.

Powles said it would be interesting to know what kind of goods China might want to send to the Solomons to service its ships, and whether there was the potential for mission creep in the future, like China developing a naval base.

She said she was concerned China was trying to direct the political narrative by controlling what information could be publicly released.

A lot of the wording in the draft agreement was vague, Powles said, including exactly what type of military and paramilitary forces that China might send to the Solomons. She said it was either clumsily worded or deliberately opaque.

Without directly addressing the content of the draft agreement, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued a statement saying “We would be concerned by any actions that destabilize the security of our region.”

The department said that after riots last year in the Solomon Islands’ capital, Honiara, Australia and its neighbors had been able to send security assistance “without the need for external support.”

“Pacific Island nations have the right to make sovereign decisions,” the department said. “Australia’s cooperation with our Pacific family is focused on the economic prosperity, security and development of our region.”

New Zealand said it planned to raise its concerns about the document with both the Solomon Islands and China.

“If genuine, this agreement would be very concerning,” Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said. “Such agreements will always be the right of any sovereign country to enter into; however, developments within this purported agreement could destabilize the current institutions and arrangements that have long underpinned the Pacific region’s security.”

It was not immediately clear when the security agreement might be finalized, signed or go into effect.

The Solomon Islands, home to about 700,000 people, in 2019 switched its diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing, which was a contributing factor to last year’s riots.

Last month the U.S. announced plans to open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, laying out in unusually blunt terms a plan to increase its influence in the South Pacific nation before China becomes “strongly embedded.”

The U.S. previously operated an embassy in the Solomons for five years before closing it in 1993. Since then, U.S. diplomats from neighboring Papua New Guinea have been accredited to the Solomons, which has a U.S. consular agency.

A news release from the Solomon Islands government on its new policing agreement with China revealed few details. The statement said the agreement had been signed in a virtual meeting between China’s Wang Xiaohong, an executive vice minister, and Solomon Islands Police Minister Anthony Veke.

Wang said in the release that since the Solomon Islands began diplomatically recognizing China, “the bilateral relations have developed rapidly and achieved fruitful results” and that China was ready to “advance practical cooperation in police and law enforcement.”