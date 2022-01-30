Forty-seven adult dogs and 14 puppies were collected, while one adult dog discovered had died, news outlets reported. Several dogs required immediate medical care. Dogs were taken to the Currituck animal shelter.
Tim Warren, the owner of Bentwood Labradors, was charged with 61 counts of failure to provide animals with medical care, adequate food and water, and sanitary living conditions, according to the news outlets. He was also charged with violating the county’s restraint ordinance; allowing animals to create a nuisance; and failing to provide veterinarian care to an animal, resulting in its death.
A message left at the kennel’s phone number seeking comment Sunday from Warren wasn’t immediately returned.
The Currituck shelter was taking donations to take care of the rescued group, including supplies and gift cards to pet-related stores.