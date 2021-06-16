Justice Department officials said the proposed merger would bring together two of the “Big Three” global insurance brokers — the third is Marsh & McLennon — and eliminate competition in five markets.
In seeking separate approval for the merger from European Union authorities, the two companies agreed to divest some of their assets. But Justice Department officials said Wednesday those would not be sufficient to protect U.S. consumers.
The companies provide guidance to many major U.S. companies on administering health and retirement benefits, with the aim of keeping costs down by managing risk.
Both companies are based in London and incorporated in Ireland. AON, with about $11 billion in revenue last year, has some 100 offices in the U.S. Willis Towers Watson, with around $9 billion in 2020 revenue, has 80 U.S. offices.