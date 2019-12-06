Voting was held under heightened security following weeks of protests and legal challenges seeking electoral reform. Security forces from neighboring islands where brought in to maintain the peace on Dominica, a former French and British colony of about 75,000 people.

The opposition United Workers’ Party lost three of its six seats. One of those was one by Melissa Skerrit, the prime minister’s wife.

Opposition supporters had demanded more rigorous checking of voter registrations and a prohibition on expatriate Dominican citizens returning to vote. The opposition has accused the government of buying voters by providing supporters with tickets home around election time.

