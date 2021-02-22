The 115-page complaint, filed in federal court in the District, names both Lindell and his company as defendants.

The complaint also alleges that Lindell, a “talented salesman,” used falsehoods about Dominion to promote MyPillow to fellow Trump supporters.

Dominion sent letters to Lindell in December and January, warning that he was putting himself in legal jeopardy by spreading lies about the company. “Despite having been specifically directed to the evidence and sources disproving the Big Lie, Lindell knowingly lied about Dominion to sell more pillows to people who continued tuning in to hear what they wanted to hear about the election,” the complaint says.

Reached by phone Monday morning, Lindell said he was “very happy to hear” that Dominion has sued him.

“Now I can get to the evidence faster. It’s going to be amazing,” he said. He added that he plans to continue releasing “more movies, more documentaries” about alleged election fraud.

He scoffed at the notion that he had tried to use his election-fraud claims to market pillows, saying that his efforts have in fact harmed his business. “I’ve lost 22 retailers. It has hit me financially like crazy,” he said.

The lawsuit against Lindell is the latest salvo in Dominion’s legal battle to recover its reputation, which it says has been badly damaged by election-fraud falsehoods that were endorsed by Trump and amplified in conservative media.