Louisiana had one of the nation’s last presidential primaries. It was delayed twice from its original April 4 date because of the coronavirus pandemic and was pushed back so many months that it became irrelevant to the selection the party nominees.
Voters had extra days of early voting and expanded mail-in balloting options because of the virus outbreak.
