Donald Trump Jr. waves to the audience during a rally for President Trump. (Adria Malcolm/Bloomberg)

Donald Trump Jr. mocked former vice president Richard B. Cheney Tuesday morning following reports that Cheney forcefully challenged the Trump administration’s foreign policy during a private conversation with Vice President Pence over the weekend.

“Isn’t it fitting that Cheney is the one mad that Trump is ending his reckless and endless wars? I never knew peace would be so unpopular!” Trump Jr. tweeted with a link to a Washington Post story about the meeting.

A transcript first obtained by The Post showed Cheney questioning and criticizing President Trump’s decision-making, including the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria and his hostility toward NATO.

The past and present vice presidents met Saturday during a retreat hosted by the American Enterprise Institute in Sea Island, Ga. that became contentious when Cheney raised concerns about Trump’s policies.

[Former vice president Cheney challenges Pence at private retreat, compares Trump’s foreign policy to Obama’s approach]

Trump Jr.’s rebuke of Cheney is just another indication of how different the GOP of the Bush-era is from today’s Republican Party under Trump — particularly that a president’s son would feel empowered to critique a former vice president of the same party.

Cheney, a divisive figure in his own right, was a key architect of the Iraq War, and his legacy is intrinsically intertwined with it.

Trump Jr.’s tweet echoes the criticisms his father has made about the George W. Bush administration’s foreign policy following Sept. 11, 2001.

Though Trump was initially supportive of the invasion of Iraq in 2003, he later opposed it and as a candidate used it as a cudgel in both the GOP presidential primary, specifically against Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, and in the general election, against Hillary Clinton, who as a senator voted in support of the war.

Trump’s foreign policy is more isolationist than the traditional Republican view of international involvement.

Trump himself has not reacted to reports of Cheney’s negative judgments.