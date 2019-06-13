Donald Trump Jr. son of President Trump, speaks to members of the media as he departs a closed meeting with members of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. (Zach Gibson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., signaled Thursday that he plans to campaign for a primary challenger to Justin Amash (Mich.), the sole Republican congressman who has called for the president’s impeachment.

“See you soon Justin,” Trump Jr. said in a morning tweet. “I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season.”

Attached to his tweet were poll results showing Amash trailing Jim Lower, a state lawmaker who announced last month that he would mount a primary challenge to Amash in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District.

Amash became a pariah among fellow House Republicans after declaring last month that President Trump had engaged in “impeachable conduct” that was detailed in the report of now-former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

Roughly 60 Democrats have called for launching impeachment proceedings against Trump, with most pointing to episodes of possible obstruction of Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference in 2016.

At a recent town hall meeting in Grand Rapids, Amash said that Congress “has a duty to keep the president in check.”

“I’d do it whether it was a Republican president or a Democratic president,” he said. “It doesn’t matter. You elected me to represent all of you.”