The Italian president had called on Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, to lead a broad-based government in February after a political crisis that saw the collapse of Giuseppe Conte’s government. It was a delicate moment in which the country needed to assert credible and stable leadership to persuade the European Commission to entrust it with billions in pandemic recovery grants and loans, and “Super Mario” was seen as having the gravitas in Italy and European capitals to get the job done.