A spokeswoman for Meghan told The Washington Post that the duchess is acting in a personal capacity. The former American actress has been a longtime proponent of paid family leave programs and has recently ramped up her appeals to Congress, asking that they pass the measure in Biden’s agenda. Last month, she sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), asking that they pass paid family and medical leave, arguing that comprehensive leave should be a “national right, rather than a patchwork option.”