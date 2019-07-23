Sen. Richard J. Durbin (Ill.), the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, said he would not have called for the resignation of then-Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) amid mounting allegations of sexual misconduct as long as he was given prompt proceedings before the Senate Ethics Committee.

In an interview Tuesday morning, Durbin said he has had second thoughts about his decision to call for Franken’s resignation and has spoken to the former senator about his feelings, although not recently.

His comments come in the aftermath of a New Yorker report that quoted seven other current and former Democratic senators expressing regret for forcing Franken, who was accused by more than a half-dozen women of groping or forcibly kissing them, out of the Senate.

“I certainly would have said that we should turn to due process,” Durbin told The Washington Post. “He deserved his day before the Ethics Committee, and his accuser the same. I think that would’ve been a more thoughtful outcome.”

When asked whether he would not have called for Franken to resign that day, Durbin responded: “With the assurance that there would’ve been a timely hearing and due process, I would’ve held back.”

Durbin was one of roughly three dozen Democratic senators, who, in rapid succession, demanded Franken’s resignation in December 2017 after Politico reported an accusation from a former Democratic congressional aide who said Franken attempted to forcibly kiss her in 2006. Worn down by the mounting allegations, the majority of the Democratic caucus, led by its female members, called on Franken to exit the Senate.

Back in 2017, Durbin pushed for his resignation, tweeting that Franken’s behavior was “wrong” and that “he has admitted to what he did.”

Now, Durbin said Senate Democrats rushed to judgment on Franken, saying senators were “pressed to make a quick decision and unfortunately did it at the expense of due process.”

He also acknowledged that a controversy involving then-Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, who faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls in the 1970s, was one factor in the Democrats’ swift decision to push out Franken.

“You’ve got to put it in that context,” Durbin said. “I mean, it was a political context of Roy Moore. The accusations were very, very serious against him, much more so than the serious allegations against Al. But I think that was definitely part of the context.”