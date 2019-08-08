President Trump speaks to the media as he visits the El Paso Regional Communications Center after meeting with people affected by the El Paso mass shooting on Wednesday. (Evan Vucci/AP)

A video that surfaced of President Trump’s visit Wednesday to an El Paso hospital in the wake of a mass shooting shows him talking to medical staff about the crowd sizes that he and former congressman Beto O’Rourke drew at political rallies earlier in the year.

As Trump exchanges pleasantries with doctors and others at the University Medical Center of El Paso, the video shows him pausing to reminisce about dueling rallies that he and the Texas Democrat staged in El Paso in February focused on immigration and border security.

“That was some crowd,” Trump says of his event. “We had twice the number outside. And then you had this crazy Beto. Beto had like 400 people in a parking lot, and they said his crowd was wonderful.”

The video shows no one responding to Trump’s assertion before convening for group photos.

Reporters traveling with Trump during his visits Wednesday to Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso were not permitted to witness his visits with hospital staff, first responders and others impacted by the shootings. While the media was kept at bay, Trump later tweeted two video montages documenting the visits.

The video showing part of his visit to the University Medical Center of El Paso was posted on Twitter late Wednesday by KDBC-TV, a local CBS-affiliated television station. The station has been soliciting videos shot by viewers who were present for Trump’s visit.

The two events staged by Trump and O’Rourke in February along the U.S.-Mexico border came as congressional negotiators labored to avoid a partial government shutdown and Trump sought more funding for construction of his long-promised border wall.

About a mile down the road, several thousand demonstrators gathered at a high school carrying American flags, rainbow banners, “Beto for President” flags, and flags for Mexico and Texas. There were also signs decrying Trump and his border wall — such as “Trump made America hate again” — and chants from the crowd that included “Make tacos, not walls!”

A piece in the El Paso Times on the night of the rallies said that Trump had overstated his crowd size.

During his remarks, Trump thanked the fire department for allowing 10,000 people in the El Paso County Coliseum, beyond its stated capacity, and said “tens of thousands” of additional people were watching on screens outside.

A fire department spokesman told the Times that 6,500 people were inside the venue and no special accommodations were made.

