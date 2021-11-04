Durr has never held elective office and ran unsuccessfully for a state Assembly seat in 2019. He raised less than $10,000 in his campaign against Sweeney, according to campaign finance records.
On his bare-bones campaign website, he describes himself as “blue collar” and says he has been a commercial truck driver for 25 years. A Durr campaign video opens with the candidate stepping down from his truck and discussing the toll that coronavirus restrictions have taken on small businesses.
“The Senate president has spent 20 years in Trenton,” Durr says of Sweeney in the video. “Higher taxes, increasing debt and a rising cost of living. We deserve better. New Jersey, it’s time for a change. So together, let’s end single-party rule.”
The ad ends with Durr riding away on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Lisa Camooso Miller, a former New Jersey Republican operative, said the victory of a political unknown such as Durr shows that Democrats had vastly misjudged the mood of voters in the district.
“That’s a race of anybody-but-Steve Sweeney,” Miller said of Durr’s win. “That, to me, is a reflexive response. If there were nobody but a write-in, a write-in could have been more successful [than Sweeney], perhaps.”
The Durr and Sweeney campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.
Sweeney, 62, was first elected to the state Senate in 2001, defeating a longtime Republican incumbent, and has been state Senate president since 2010. He has easily won his reelection bids, often by double digits, and is widely considered one of the most powerful Democrats in the state.
In 2016, he considered a run for governor but announced that he would instead seek reelection to the state Senate, citing Gov. Phil Murphy’s success at consolidating support among influential state Democrats.
State senators in New Jersey are elected on a “2-4-4” cycle, with a two-year term at the beginning of each decade followed by two four-year terms, meaning that Durr will be up for reelection in 2023.
In his campaign appearances, Durr frequently argued that Murphy and other state Democrats had stripped residents of their rights by imposing an array of restrictions during the pandemic.
“Our legislature sat by and allowed this to take place without one word out of the Senate president or the speaker,” Durr told a conservative YouTube interviewer shortly before the election. “They forfeited any right to reelection.”
New Jersey’s 3rd state Senate district sits at the far-southwest part of the state. It includes all of Salem County and parts of Cumberland and Gloucester counties.
Despite the shock waves that Durr’s win sent across the political landscape, there have been signs in recent years that the area — and much of South Jersey — is tilting further to the right.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, whose congressional district includes much of Sweeney’s state Senate district, was elected as a Democrat in 2018 but announced a year later that he was joining the Republican Party, in large part due to his opposition to then-President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
Trump later headlined a campaign rally for Van Drew in the state, and the lawmaker went on to win reelection in 2020, defeating Democrat Amy Kennedy by six percentage points.
Then-President Barack Obama won Van Drew’s district by eight percentage points in 2012, but Trump won the district in 2016 and 2020.
David Weigel and Paul Kane contributed to this report.