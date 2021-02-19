“Sport is incredibly nice and also healthy,” Hoekstra tweeted.
It is also currently banned at indoor venues such as the Thialf oval where Hoekstra skated.
“Indoor sports venues are shut, so this was not allowed,” Minister for Medical Care and Sport Tamara van Ark told reporters in The Hague.
Hoekstra quickly admitted he’d made a mistake.
“I should have kept my sneakers on and not donned my skates,” he said.
