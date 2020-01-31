“The ban is necessary because the most recent year’s end again did not go well,” the government said in a statement explaining its decision. “There was an unacceptable level of injury and incidents and the number of incidents of violence against police hasn’t been so high in five years.”

AD

Dutch customers spend millions of euros on fireworks in the days leading up to end of year celebrations and then set them off in the streets. Eye doctors regularly report serious injuries caused by fireworks around New Year’s Eve.

AD

Opposition has grown in recent years to the tradition and some cities already have introduced firework-free zones on New Year’s Eve.

People will still be allowed to buy small decorative pyrotechnics.

However, some people already visit other countries to buy and smuggle back into the Netherlands more powerful firecrackers than the ones sold here.