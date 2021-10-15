Earlier this week, the European Union’s executive branch advised the 27 EU member countries to adopt tax cuts, state aid and other measures to help households and businesses weather the impact of high energy prices.
After months of economic instability linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission wants a rapid and joint response to mitigate the effects of the price hikes, especially for people living in poverty or on low incomes.
EU officials say 20 member countries have already taken, or are planning to take action to alleviate the financial strain. A labor organization said last month that almost 3 million EU workers can’t afford to turn on the heating at home.
Among nations that have taken action, Spain slashed energy taxes, scrapped a 7% tax on power generation, cut an energy tariff on consumers from 5.1% to 0.5% and reduced the sales tax on household energy from 21% to 10%.
Yesilgöz-Zegerius said the Dutch measures would affect all gas bills, not just those of people who are struggling to pay them, because the government wanted to find a quick and simple way to implement the measure.