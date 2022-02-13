When host Maria Bartiromo asked about lawlessness in the form of unconstitutional mandates and street crime, Earle-Sears said it starts with the president, a Democrat.
“There is no leadership,” she said. “They follow the polls. And they don’t have a righteous bone in their body.”
Later in the interview, Bartiromo asked if it was racist of Biden to say he plans to nominate a Black woman to replace the retiring Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. Earle-Sears declined to characterize it that way.
“It really isn’t unheard of for America to pick certain people to be on the Supreme Court,” she said “We clamored for a female judge. And we got Sandra Day O’Connor. That was a good thing. We clamored for a black judge. And we got Thurgood Marshall. That was a good thing.”