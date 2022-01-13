The Stasi gathered vast amounts of information on East Germany’s citizens and influential people abroad, both through its own agents and with the help of informants. Many of the files were destroyed before German reunification in 1990, but some have survived and can be accessed by those concerned or for research purposes.
Asked about the files Thursday, Scholz said they “weren’t nice, but that’s just the way it is.”
The 63-year-old was elected chancellor last month, succeeding Angela Merkel, who grew up in East Germany.