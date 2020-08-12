The head the election commission vowed to enforce a law penalizing boycotters with a fine of around $32, according to the state-run MENA news agency. Similar warnings have been issued in previous elections, with no real enforcement. They were meant to boost turnout.
Some 63 million voters are eligible to cast ballots, according to the National Election Authority. Only 200 of the 300 Senate seats are up for grabs, with 787 candidates running. Egyptian expatriates voted Sunday and Monday.
Security was tight, with police at polling stations and patrolling Cairo streets. The military said it deployed troops to assist.
Supporters of some candidates could be seen clapping and dancing in front of some polling stations in the capital Cairo, as patriotic music played from loudspeakers.
The first 100 seats in the Senate are reserved for individual candidates, the next 100 for those running on a list dominated by pro-government parties and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi will choose the remaining 100 members.
Lasheen Ibrahim, chairman of the National Election Authority, said ballot counting started immediately after polls closed Wednesday at 9 p.m.
He said the election commission will announce the official results on Aug. 19. Runoffs will take place in September.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.