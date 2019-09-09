Eight Democratic presidential candidates appear in a video produced by the gun safety organization led by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, shown above speaking on Capitol Hill in Washington in February. (Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

As Congress returned Monday from recess, a leading gun safety group released the first in planned videos featuring multiple Democratic presidential candidates calling for action in the wake of mass shootings.

Eight candidates appear in the first video from Giffords, the organization founded by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), with each speaking no more than a sentence or two before another candidate picks up the script.

The Democratic candidates participating were, in order of appearance, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.); former congressman Beto O’Rourke (Tex.); South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.); Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); and former vice president Joe Biden.

The first video focuses on gun violence in schools, with the candidates asserting the country has “accepted the unacceptable for too long” and calling for “bold” action. No specific policy prescriptions are offered.

With the return of Congress, Democrats are pressing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to take up two bills passed earlier this year by the House that strengthen background checks for gun purchasers.

McConnell has said he is willing to consider gun legislation but is waiting for a firm indication from President Trump about what he would sign into law.