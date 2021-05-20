In 2019, when Tlaib planned to visit relatives on the West Bank, Israel took the extraordinary step of denying her entry into the country. That led to criticism of Israel even by some conservative Jewish groups that otherwise had condemned Tlaib’s views. Democrats rallied around her, saying that Trump was behind the effort to bar her. Netanyahu then said Israel would let Tlaib visit “on the condition that she pledges not to act to promote boycotts against Israel during her visit.” Tlaib refused to accept the condition and did not go.