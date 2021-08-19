Datig, 51 and a longtime Los Angeles resident, said she worked on Elder’s show and they lived together during their 18-month romantic relationship from 2013 to 2015,. A letter and other records provided by Datig to The Associated Press – including an April 6, 2015, email in which she wrote about the collapse of their engagement — sketched a portrait of an emotionally abusive relationship in which Elder routinely was using medicinal marijuana to excess.