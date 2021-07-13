For months, Newsom has used the power and visibility of his office as he works to convince voters he deserves to keep his seat, but Tuesday’s event had all the elements of a political rally — a reminder that the nine-week campaign is underway. Rows of supporters sat behind him under campaign signs that read “California Roars Back,” his office’s official slogan. His voice rising as he took the stage, Newsom declared the event “one hell of a budget signing.”