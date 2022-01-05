United behind McConnell, Republicans are using the Senate’s filibuster rule, which requires a 60-vote supermajority to overcome, to block progress on the Democratic voting bills. Schumer has vowed to pursue changes to the Senate rules in the coming weeks to skirt that opposition, though chances of success now appear faint: He needs all 50 members of his caucus to back any changes, and at least two — Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) — are publicly against eroding the 60-vote threshold.