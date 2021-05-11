Stefanik had taken a class at Harvard on the American presidency taught by Lanhee Chen, who said in an interview that he recalled her as “highly intelligent, very intellectually curious.” When Chen later became an adviser to the 2012 presidential campaign of former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney (R), he said, he helped arrange for her to work on the campaign. That led her to work on debate preparation for vice-presidential nominee Paul D. Ryan and as a policy aide on the convention platform committee. (Chen, who said he disagrees with Trump’s claim that the election was stolen, declined to comment on Stefanik’s current views).