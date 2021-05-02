Brown’s aunt, Lillie Brown Clark, 72, encouraged the crowd to continue demonstrating peacefully. Brown’s killing, she said, had become part of social justice history.
“Our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will read his story,” she said.
She finished by offering up a now familiar call and response: “Say his name.”
“Andrew Brown,” the crowd chanted.
About 200 people marched for two hours through the small city, beginning with a brief rally at a waterfront park and ending with an hour of speakers in front of the municipal building and courthouse.
Brown, 42, was shot in his car on April 21 by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies who were serving drug-related arrest warrants. An independent autopsy on behalf of Brown’s family found that he was shot four times in the arm and once in the back of the head.
Authorities allowed Brown’s family to view 20 seconds of body camera footage of the incident last week. Brown’s family said the short clip showed that Brown had his hands on the steering wheel when he was shot.
Pasquotank District Attorney Andrew Womble said shots were not fired at Brown until his car struck two of the officers.
A judge has ruled that the full video will be released to the family 30 to 45 days after the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has completed its probe.
Sunday’s march included Black and White families. Warren Holley, 56, came with this wife and two children. It was his second protest since the shooting.
“I’m looking out for the next generation,” he said. “I’m standing up for them. I want to make sure it doesn’t happen to them.”
Chanta Poyner was protesting for the fifth time.
“This is my neighborhood. This is where I’m from,” she said, when asked why she had come out. “I want to see justice for Drew.”
Poyner said she went to school with Brown. She said he was a few years younger, and that he was a neighbor when they were young.
Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank branch of the NAACP, spoke at the courthouse rally.
“This is not a moment, but a movement,” he said. “We cannot allow our community to return to business as usual.”
He asked the crowd to continue to protest peacefully. “We have shown the world how to protest and do it the right way,” he said.