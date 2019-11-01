Warren’s new health-care financing blueprint comes at a pivotal moment in the Democratic presidential primary, as the Massachusetts senator’s steady rise in the polls has prompted sustained attacks by competitors about how she would pay for her plans. As someone known to come up with politically savvy ways to sell dense policy ideas, communicating the gist of this 20-page proposal will be a major test of her candidacy.

It’s also likely to serve as the next flashpoint in the primary race, coming out as the top candidates in the Democratic field are heading to Iowa for a busy weekend of political and campaign events starting Friday night.

“Health care is a human right, and we need a system that reflects our values. That system is Medicare for All,” said Warren in a Medium post published Friday. “A key step in winning the public debate over Medicare for All will be explaining what this plan costs — and how to pay for it.”

Warren’s decision to firmly embrace the Medicare-for-all plan has tied her closely to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who first proposed the idea and who built a big part of his 2016 presidential campaign message around it. It’s a policy proposal that has tripped up a number of Democratic candidates, however, prompting several to back away from it after initially supporting the proposal. It’s an idea that is popular with many Democratic activists but whose details can prove tricky.

A major concern is cost, and determining how to pay for the concept has presented Warren with her biggest policy challenge to date. She seeks simultaneously to demonstrate her commitment to the far-reaching proposal while offering revenue ideas that won’t be perceived as being too objectionable to general election voters.

In her plan, Warren assumes Medicare-for-all will be a $34 trillion program, but because some of the costs can be handled through existing spending or new savings, it would require $20.5 trillion in new spending over 10 years.

After being attacked by multiple candidates for not offering voters any detail about how she would pay for the plan, Warren took the unusual step last week of announcing that she would release a plan but initially did not say what it would include. That set off major speculation among policy wonks and competitors about how she could come up with the funding for such a proposal, because outlining specific payment methods for her policy ideas has been a point of pride for Warren.

Her Democratic rivals who suggest less sweeping ideas, like making a Medicare-type program optional for everyone, have jumped on the cost issue as a way to criticize Warren as unrealistic and overpromising.

“There is no one that I’ve observed who suggests any possibility of paying for Medicare-for-all without radical increase in taxes across the board,” said former vice president Joe Biden, talking to reporters in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Thursday, before the details of Warren’s plan were made public. “I’m looking forward to it. Looking forward to seeing the plan.”

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) has also pressured Warren to explain how she would pay for the program, attacking her in the last debate with the zinger: “Your signature, Senator, is to have a plan for everything — except this.”

Some had speculated that Warren would back away from key parts of Medicare-for-all and bring down the cost by offering a less-generous plan. She addressed that concern head-on in her proposal.

“Medicare for All will cover the full list of benefits outlined in the Medicare for All Act, including long-term care, audio, vision, and dental benefits,” Warren wrote, referring to the legislative proposal she has co-sponsored. “My plan will cover every single person in the U.S., and includes common-sense payment reforms that make Medicare-for-all possible without spending any more money overall than we spend now.”

Instead of costing families more, Warren contends that middle- and working-class Americans would see $11 trillion in savings from no longer paying for premiums, deductibles, co-pays, out-of-network costs and other out-of-pocket health costs.

Central to making Warren’s math work is re-purposing the approximately $9 trillion private employers are already projected to spend on health care over the next decade.

Warren’s plan calls for effectively locking these payment levels in place under the Medicare-for-all program, also called a single-payer system, by taxing firms at about the same rate that they currently spend on private insurance.

This move nets Warren a big part of the revenue she needs for her program — $8.8 trillion of $20.5 trillion. It could also allow her to avoid the charge that her plan hikes middle-class taxes, because the tax would be assessed on employers rather than employees.

But this financing mechanism is likely to raise questions from critics about its viability and fairness.

Some analysts have warned that companies would have strong incentives, in the years before such a law’s enactment, to make it appear their health-care costs are low. Businesses may be encouraged to split off into two entities, one of which might be able to avoid the required health-care contributions because it had none the year before the program kicked off.

Warren argues, however, that her plan would still lower the amount firms spend on health care. The plan exempts all firms with fewer than 50 employees from the required contribution, sparing many small businesses.

“Additional rules, including anti-evasion rules, would be developed,” the plan says.

Warren also rewrites part of her signature wealth tax to bring in about $1 trillion, taxing wealth over $1 billion at six percent each year rather than the three percent she initially proposed at the beginning of her campaign.

By readjusting a central aspect of her wealth tax, however, Warren could open herself to the charge that she might continue expanding the tax beyond the current universe of 75,000 families that would feel it.

Holly Bailey, Matt Viser and Amy B Wang contributed to this report.

