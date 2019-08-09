Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., exits a motor home as she visits a park along the Des Moines River, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Humboldt, Iowa. (John Locher/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is calling on Walmart to stop selling guns.

The Massachusetts senator is joining a push by gun control activists following two mass shootings that killed 31 last week. One of those shootings took place at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and 22 people were killed.

Warren says on Twitter that Walmart “is one of the largest gun retailers in the world” and has a responsibility to prioritize public safety.

Walmart last year announced it would cease selling guns and ammunition to anyone under age 21. It also removed assault-style rifles from its website. A Walmart spokesman says “we are going through a thorough review of our policies” following the shooting.

Warren is campaigning in Iowa this weekend, along with other White House candidates.

