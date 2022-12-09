Embattled LA councilman attends city meeting after scandal

Dozens of people showed up to support de León, while others protested his appearance and called for him to leave the meeting and resign his post, the Los Angeles Times reported . Police removed two men from the room over concerns a fight could break out.

It’s the first time de León has appeared at a meeting since October when a recording surfaced of former councilwoman Nury Martinez, outgoing councilman Gil Cedillo and de León participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in Council districts.

The Associated Press has been unable to reach de León for comment. Since the scandal, he has apologized but said he has no plans to resign. That’s despite facing calls to do so from colleagues in the nation’s second-most populous city, and prominent Democrats including Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden. He has two more years in office and represents predominantly Latino neighborhoods east of downtown.