The battle over voting rights has escalated over the past year as Republican-led state legislatures — many inspired by former president Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen — have sought to restrict voting by mail, early voting, ballot drop boxes and other provisions that have made voting more convenient.
Describing the country as being “at an inflection point in the fight for voting rights and reproductive freedom,” Emily’s List President Laphonza Butler said in a statement Tuesday that the group’s mission “is not possible without free and fair elections.”
“So, we want to make it clear: if Sen. Sinema can not support a path forward for the passage of this legislation, we believe she undermines the foundations of our democracy, her own path to victory and also the mission of EMILY’s List, and we will be unable to endorse her moving forward,” Butler said.
The group said that, together with others, it has lobbied Sinema to back Democratic efforts to pass the voting rights legislation but that “so far those concerns have not been addressed.”
“We have not endorsed or contributed to Sen. Sinema since her election in 2018,” Butler said. “Right now, Sen. Sinema’s decision to reject the voices of allies, partners and constituents who believe the importance of voting rights outweighs that of an arcane process means she will find herself standing alone in the next election.”
Sinema’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In her floor speech last week, the senator reiterated her long-standing position defending the filibuster, the Senate’s 60-vote supermajority rule.
“While I continue to support these [voting] bills, I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country,” Sinema said, adding that lawmakers “must address the disease itself . . . to protect our democracy.”
“The response requires something greater and, yes, more difficult than what the Senate is discussing today,” she said.
Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.