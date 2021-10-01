Fewer than 44,000 of the plants are known to exist, the Fish and Wildlife Service said, and the number may be even lower after an unprecedented attack by rodents last summer. The wildflowers are found only between elevations of 5,900 and 6,200 feet (1,800 and 1,900 meters) in eight tiny subpopulations in the Rhyolite Ridge area of the Silver Peak Range, about halfway between Reno and Las Vegas.