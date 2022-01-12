When pressed by reporters on the call, Birol resisted saying directly that Russia was using gas to put political pressure on western Europe. Russia has moved thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine and made demands that Ukraine be permanently barred from membership in the NATO alliance. It also wants German and European Union regulators to approve its newly built Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would bypass other countries and start bringing natural gas directly to Europe, but it faces opposition from Ukraine, Poland and the U.S.