The unsealed court documents stem from a defamation suit she settled for an undisclosed sum in 2017 with the woman, Virginia Giuffre, who has alleged that she was forced to have sex with Epstein and his friends. She has claimed that Maxwell recruited her to serve as a traveling masseuse for Epstein after spotting her working a summer job as a locker room attendant 20 years ago at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s private estate.

Giuffre’s deposition was among several hundred pages of records unsealed by judicial order late Thursday.

In her testimony, which she gave in 2016, Giuffre describes Maxwell and Epstein as a toxic team that repeatedly exploited her, emphasizing that Maxwell “brought me in for the purpose of being trafficked.”

“You have to understand that [Epstein] and [Maxwell] are joined at the hip, okay?” Giuffre said, when asked about who Maxwell sent her to for sex.

“Jeffrey was just as a part of it as she was,” Giuffre said. “[Maxwell] was just as a part of it as he was.”

At another point, she said of Maxwell: “She’s the one who abused me on a regular basis. She’s the one that procured me, told me what to do, trained me as a sex slave, abused me physically, abused me mentally. She’s the one who I believe, in my heart of hearts, deserves to come forward and have justice happen to her more than anybody. Being a woman, it’s disgusting.”

Maxwell, the daughter of the late media tycoon Robert Maxwell, has denied her claims.

“Virginia is an absolute liar and everything she has said is a lie,” she said in a 2016 deposition. “Therefore, based on those lies I cannot speculate on what anybody else did or didn’t do … everything she said is false.”

The unsealed documents also included emails exchanged between Epstein and Maxwell in January 2015. The timing of the missives appear to contradict a claim from her lawyers earlier this month, who in seeking to have released from jail on bond, told a judge that she’d had no contact with Epstein in a decade.

In the emails, Epstein wrote to Maxwell that had “done nothing wrong” and urged her to “start acting like it.”

He told her to “go outside, head high, not as an escaping convict,” adding: “go to parties. deal with it.”

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have alleged that Maxwell recruited and groomed victims and participated in abusing them with Epstein. She was also charged with lying in a deposition in her lawsuit with Giuffre about whether she knew Epstein was having sex with minors. A judge has ordered that deposition also be made public, but Maxwell has appealed the decision.

Epstein was arrested last year on federal sex trafficking charges for alleged abuses of underage girls in New York and Florida, but he died by suicide in a Manhattan federal detention center before he could stand trial.

In court documents that have been previously made public, Giuffre accused Epstein of requiring her to have sex with various wealthy friends, including famed defense attorney Alan Dershowitz and Britain’s Prince Andrew. Both have vigorously and repeatedly denied her claims.

In the newly unsealed sworn testimony, Giuffre accused Maxwell of being a full participant in abusing girls who she estimated were aged 15 to 21. She said she observed Epstein and Maxwell have sex with so many girls that she would have difficulty naming many.

“There’s just a blur of so many girls,” she testified. “It’s really hard for me to remember. And you have to understand we weren’t introduced to each other on a first-name basis half the time. A lot of these girls would come and go and you’d never see them again.”

She described sexual encounters in the cabanas of Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean and his Palm Beach and New York mansions. Maxwell, she said, also forced her to have sex during visits to France, where the British socialite also held citizenship.

Giuffre testified that while Maxwell did not use physical force to compel sexual encounters, she told Giuffre repeatedly that she and Epstein were powerful and well- connected people whom she should not anger.

“I don’t believe that any of the girls involved were truly willing participants doing it out of their own wanting,” she testified. “I believe we were all there for one purpose, and that was to keep Jeffrey and Ghislaine happy and to do our jobs, which was giving them erotic massages and keeping them pleased sexually.”

The names of several people she said were involved or was asked about were redacted from the transcript. At times, the deposition session appeared to grow heated as Maxwell’s attorneys quizzed her about her claims.

When Laura Menninger, an attorney for Maxwell, pressed her further to identify instances where Maxwell gave her instructions to “massage” one of their friends, Giuffre insisted that “they both directed me to do it. It was part of my training.”

“They both told me, you’ve got tickets to go here. This is who you’re meeting and this is what you’re doing,” she said.

Epstein and Maxwell “both paid me and they both directed me,” she said, using “massage” as code for sex.

She recited an example which was “along the lines” of what Maxwell would say to her. “We’re sending you to a gentleman. We want you to show him a good time. We want you to do exactly what you would do for Jeffrey to him … and to keep him happy,” Giuffre recalled of Maxwell’s standard marching orders.

Transcripts of depositions by Maxwell in the Giuffre lawsuit were also expected to be released Thursday, but her lawyers have appealed a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Preska that orders them unsealed.

Maxwell’s lawyers accused Giuffre’s side of leaking Maxwell’s depositions to the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, which is handling Maxwell’s criminal case. The office also brought the sex trafficking case against Epstein last year.

In what Preska called an “eleventh-hour” bid by Maxwell’s lawyers, they argued Maxwell was duped into giving sworn testimony in the lawsuit, which was filed in 2015, on the basis that the records would never be shared with law enforcement.