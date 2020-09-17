Previously, investigators said, Eric Trump agreed to be interviewed July 22 — but then canceled. After that, the attorney general’s office said, Eric Trump’s lawyers declined to schedule another interview, citing “rights afforded to every individual under the Constitution.”

In late August, the office of Attorney General Letitia James (D) filed a motion in state court in Manhattan, asking a judge to compel Eric Trump to testify.

On Thursday, in a response to that motion, Trump Organization lawyers said Eric Trump was indeed willing to testify. But not until mid-November, after Election Day on Nov. 3.

The reason for that delay, Eric Trump’s lawyers said: “Mr. Trump’s extreme travel schedule and related unavailability between now and the election, and to avoid the use of his deposition attendance for political purposes.”

Eric Trump, who is now running the Trump Organization day-to-day, has become an active surrogate for his father’s reelection campaign. Eric Trump wrote on Twitter that he was campaigning in Maine and New Hampshire on Thursday, part of a five-state swing this week.

Eric Trump and other Trump Organization officials did not respond to questions Thursday.

James, the attorney general, issued a statement in response to Eric Trump’s offer of a delayed interview: “While we cannot comment on the particular steps we’re taking on specific litigation, we won’t allow any entity or individual to dictate how our investigation will proceed or allow anyone to evade a lawful subpoena. No one is above the law, period.”

There will be a hearing in the case via Skype on Sept. 23, before state Judge Arthur Engoron.

Ben Gershman, a law professor at New York’s Pace University, said it is common for depositions to be delayed in investigations like this. Gershman said the judge may grant Eric Trump the delay he wants, unless the New York Attorney General can provide a compelling reason that he must be interviewed sooner.

“I’m not surprised that they’re seeking this delay. And my guess is [the judge is] probably going to push this off,” Gershman said. “There’s no urgency in getting this deposition. They’re going to get it eventually.”

The New York attorney general’s investigation began after former Trump Organization lawyer Michael Cohen told Congress that Trump had systematically inflated the value of his assets to assure potential lenders that he was a good credit risk.

Since then, investigators have also questioned whether the Trump Organization inflated the value of an estate in suburban New York, in order to increase the tax benefits of a “conservation easement” Trump placed on the property, promising not to develop it. They have also probed whether the Trump Organization paid proper taxes when a lender forgave more than $100 million of debt on a loan related to Trump’s Chicago hotel.

The attorney general’s investigation is civil in nature, not criminal, according to documents that James’s office filed in August. The documents said James’s office has not yet determined if the Trump Organization broke any laws.