Three House Democrats have been arrested for protesting the lack of advancement in legislation ensuring voting rights.
Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, was arrested earlier this month during a voting rights protest at the Hart Senate building. The lawmaker and other speakers at the protest were voicing their frustration with the Senate for not yet passing sweeping voting rights legislation approved by the House.
House Ethics declined to investigate Beatty.
On Thursday, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex.) was arrested during nonviolent protests aimed at rallying support for federal voting legislation that activists say is necessary to push back against new restrictive state laws.
“We pass the Voting Rights Act because my people in Texas are suffering, my people in Mississippi are suffering, my people in Georgia are suffering,” Jackson Lee said shortly before Capitol Police officers prepared to arrest her and six others who blocked the entrance to the Hart Senate building. “We are here to say that voting rights is a fundamental constitutional right. . . . We will not be moved.”