No bomb was found once the place was on the ground, but 26-year-old Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich was arrested along with his Russian girlfriend.
EU leaders denounced it as a hijacking and an act of piracy. They responded by barring Belarusian carriers from the bloc’s airspace and sketching out tougher sanctions.
In a new safety directive, EASA said “information from air traffic management indicates that there are still operators having their principal place of business in EASA Member States that continue to operate” in Belarus’ airspace. It didn’t give further details.
The directive calls on national authorities to tell their aircraft operators “that conducting operations in Belarus airspace ... is no longer allowed, unless required for safe operations in unforeseen circumstances.”