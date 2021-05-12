The June session is expected to take place in a hybrid format.
European Parliament deputy spokesperson Delphine Colard said however that the return to Strasbourg remains conditional on the health situation.
Staff and legislators mostly have their parliamentary base in Brussels but almost all plenary sessions need to be held 450 kilometers (280 miles) away in Strasbourg as foreseen in EU treaties.
___
Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak