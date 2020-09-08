Staff and parliamentarians are mostly based in Brussels but almost all plenary sessions need to be held 450 kilometers (280 miles) away in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, much to the chagrin of many legislators.
“The resurgence of the pandemic in many member states, and the decisions taken by the French authorities to classify the entire Lower Rhine department as a red zone, obliges us to reconsider the move to Strasbourg,” said Sassoli.
