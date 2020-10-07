“Simply put, over the last ten years, we have not done enough to support the Roma population in the EU. This is inexcusable,” European Union Vice President Vera Jourova said.
“We cannot accept it,” Jourova said as she presented a ten-year plan to improve the plight of Roma.
Under the plan, EU nations will have to submit national strategies by September 2021 and the Commission will monitor progress toward the 2030 targets, which center on reducing discrimination, improving jobs access for Roma, reducing poverty and improving the quality of education for Roma children.
