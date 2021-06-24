The sanctions agreed Thursday target industries including potash — a common fertilizer ingredient — tobacco industry exports and petroleum products.
“Trade in petroleum products, potassium chloride (‘potash’), and goods used for the production or manufacturing of tobacco products is restricted,” the EU said in a statement. The sanctions also include a ban on sales to Belarus of equipment and software that can be used to monitor the internet and phone calls.
The EU has gradually ratcheted up sanctions since Lukashenko — dubbed the last dictator in Europe — won a sixth term last August in elections the bloc called fraudulent.
The 27-nation bloc has taken a tougher line since the Ryanair incident, and over the country’s alleged use of migrants to pressure neighboring Lithuania, which has provided a safe haven to Belarusian opposition figures and is one of Lukashenko’s most vocal critics.