With the new sanctions the number of people targeted by EU measures has increased to 280. A further 70 “entities,” including organizations, banks and companies, are also on the blacklist, usually for benefiting from their ties with the regime.
The EU first started imposing the sanctions in 2011. The measures also include a ban on oil imports, investment restrictions, a freeze on central bank assets held in the EU, and export limits on equipment and technology that could be used to crack down on civilians or monitoring their phones and internet.
