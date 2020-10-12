In Luxembourg on Monday, EU foreign ministers said observer accounts suggest the electoral process broke Belarus law and reneged on its international commitments. They said in a statement that “Lukashenko lacks any democratic legitimacy” and they backed local calls for a new election.
The ministers said “the EU stands ready to take further restrictive measures, including against entities and high-ranking officials, including A. Lukashenko.”
“The EU calls on the Belarusian authorities to seek a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis through an inclusive national dialogue with broader society,” they said, and backed a plan by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to help set up such talks.
Over the weekend, tens of thousands of protesters rallied in the Belarusian capital of Minsk for the 10th consecutive Sunday, part of daily protests demanding the resignation of Lukashenko, who has run the country with an iron fist for 26 years.
The Viasna human rights center estimated that around 100,000 people took part in the protest, which police tried to disperse with water cannons, stun grenades and truncheons. It said dozens of protesters were injured.
Mass anti-government protests have rocked Belarus for over two months.
