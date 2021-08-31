“The inaction of Russian authorities has effectively given the Chechen leadership a carte-blanche to continue to commit abuses, and to silence anyone who dares to speak out,” said Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia acting director. “In the 12 years since Natalia was killed, not only have they failed to identify and bring the perpetrators to account, but they have also remained silent and complacent as other human rights defenders in Chechnya were exposed to the same perils, attacked, threatened and prosecuted.”