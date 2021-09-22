The risks of default from climate change itself, in the form of bad weather and natural disasters, were more concentrated in the banks of southern European countries such as Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Spain and Malta. The Greek share of bank loans exposed to high physical risk, that is, the possibility that borrowers would be hit by fire or flood and not pay, was over 90%. High physical risk was defined as probability of over 1% that a borrower would suffer such an event in any given year.