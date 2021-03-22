By Associated PressMarch 22, 2021 at 11:56 a.m. UTCBRUSSELS — European Union imposes sanctions on 4 Chinese officials accused of responsibility for abuse of Uyghurs.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy