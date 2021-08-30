Now an activist with the Open Society Foundation, Habibyar couldn’t graduate from school at home when she was young, fearing the Taliban’s attitude toward women and education, so she graduated in Australia. Despite opportunities abroad, she returned to Kabul in 2006. Since then she has worked in many public positions, including being a deputy minister of mines and gasoline, “trying to make a difference, maybe small, but whatever I could to make that place a better place.”