The John Glenn Centennial Celebration in both Cambridge, where Glenn was born on July 18, 1921, and nearby New Concord, where he grew up and met his late wife, Annie, runs through Sunday. It includes a parade, the Friendship 7-Miler road race named for his famous aircraft, lectures, museum tours, space movies, biplane and rocket car rides, music and children’s science activities.
At Ohio State University, the John Glenn College of Public Affairs has updated seven display cases in Page Hall in honor of Glenn’s life, legacy of public service and relationship to the university, which houses Glenn’s archives. Items displayed include speeches, letters, diaries and news clippings. The college plans additional events throughout the year.
A pending Ohio House resolution would urge Congress to award both Glenns a Congressional Gold Medal.