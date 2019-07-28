Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney listens to President Trump speak in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 22, 2019. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Sunday defended President Trump’s attacks on the city of Baltimore and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), saying that some people will be offended by anything the president says.

One day earlier, Trump had tweeted that Cummings’s district is a “rodent-infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”

“Do you understand that that is offensive to the Americans who do live there?” host Margaret Brennan asked on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.”

“I understand that everything that Donald Trump says is offensive to some people,” Mulvaney replied.

.@margbrennan asks @MickMulvaneyOMB if he understands why Baltimore residents would be upset over @realDonaldTrump tweets. Mulvaney: “I understand that everything that Donald Trump says is offensive to some people.” pic.twitter.com/Lv15h0pF3z — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 28, 2019

Brennan continued to press him, repeating Trump’s statement that “no people would want to live there.”

“This is being perceived as racist. Do you understand why?” she asked.

“I understand why, but that doesn’t mean that it’s racist,” Mulvaney responded. “The president is pushing back against what he sees as wrong. It’s how he’s done it in the past, and he’ll continue to do it in the future.”

Mulvaney added that Trump’s point was that congressional Democrats are “focusing on scandal in Washington, D.C.” instead of helping residents of their districts.

As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings has initiated most of the investigations into the Trump administration’s operations and policies, including over reports of inhumane treatment at migrant detention centers.

The episode marks the second time in two weeks that Trump’s statements about a minority lawmaker have sparked outrage. Earlier this month, he tweeted that four minority congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Days later, after Trump criticized one of the women, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a crowd at a rally in North Carolina responded by chanting, “Send her back! Send her back!”

All four of the congresswomen are U.S. citizens. Three of the four were born in the United States; Omar was born in Somalia and became a U.S. citizen as a teenager.

Cummings responded to Trump on Saturday, defending his dedication to his constituents.

“Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors,” he tweeted. “It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.”

Colby Itkowitz contributed to this report.